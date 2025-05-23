Kanlaon Volcano: 978 tons of sulfur dioxide emitted, Alert Level 3 stays

MANILA, Philippines — Some 978 tons of sulfur dioxide have been released by Kanlaon Volcano in the past 24 hours. That is according to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Alert Level 3 remains hoisted in Kanlaon, indicating a high level of volcanic unrest. This is according to the latest 24-hour monitoring report on Friday.

Kanlaon logged 18 volcanic earthquakes, higher than the recorded seven volcanic quakes during Phivolcs’ Thursday monitoring.

READ: 7 volcanic quakes recorded at Kanlaon — Phivolcs

The latest report likewise showed that the volcano generated a weak 100-meter-high plume, drifting westward.

Phivolcs also noted continuous degassing in Kanlaon, and its edifice remains inflated.

READ: What happens after Kanlaon Volcano eruption? Phivolcs gives 3 scenarios

With this, the agency warned the public of potential hazards, such as:

Sudden explosive eruptions

Lava flows or effusions

Ashfall

Pyroclastic density currents

Rockfalls

Lahars during heavy rainfall

READ: Kanlaon Volcano erupts anew, spews ‘large ballistic fragments’

It also reminded residents within a six-kilometer radius of Kanlaon to evacuate the danger zone around the volcano. Flying of any aircraft close to the volcano is also prohibited.

Phivolcs first raised the alert status of Kanlaon to Alert level 3 in December 2024 following its eruption. /das

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP