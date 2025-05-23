Taduran-Shigeoka rematch: Filipino champ eyes repeat win in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Pedro “Kid Heneral” Taduran, one of only two current Filipino boxing world champions, is set to defend his International Boxing Federation (IBF) world minimumweight title against Japan’s Ginjiro Shigeoka in a highly anticipated rematch this Saturday, May 24, in Osaka, Japan.

The two fighters came face-to-face again during Friday’s official weigh-in. Taduran registered at 104.5 pounds—just half a pound under the division limit—while Shigeoka hit the maximum at exactly 105 pounds.

Shigeoka is looking to bounce back after suffering a ninth-round technical knockout loss to Taduran in their first bout last July in Otsu, Japan.

That defeat cost Shigeoka the IBF belt and marked a painful end to the brief world title reign of the Shigeoka brothers. His older brother, Yudai, also lost his WBC world minimumweight title to Filipino Melvin Jerusalem, who beat him twice, most recently by unanimous decision in March in Tokoname, Japan.

Taduran, 28, enters the ring as the heavy favorite, having dominated Shigeoka in their initial encounter. Despite having the home-court advantage, the Japanese challenger comes in as the underdog.

Taduran holds a professional record of 17 wins (13 by knockout), 4 losses, and 1 draw. Shigeoka, meanwhile, has a record of 11 wins, 1 loss, and 9 knockouts. On paper, Taduran also holds the physical edge—standing 5-foot-4 with a 64.5-inch reach compared to the 5-foot-tall Shigeoka, who has a 61.5-inch reach. Both fighters are southpaws.

Also featured on the Osaka card is reigning IBF world featherweight champion Angelo Leo, who defends his title against Japan’s Tomoki Kameda.

Meanwhile, rising Filipino prospect Vencent Lacar (9-0, 4 KOs) puts his unbeaten record on the line against fellow undefeated fighter Ryo Mandokoro (5-0, 3 KOs) of Japan. /clorenciana

