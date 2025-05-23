Naia car crash: LTO revokes license of driver in viral crash

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has revoked the license of the driver of a black sport utility vehicle that killed two people after it accelerated and crashed at the entrance of the departure area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) on May 4.

In a statement on Friday, LTO said the revocation was made in a five-page decision signed by LTO chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II.

According to the LTO, the driver was also found guilty of reckless driving and was fined P2,000 in addition to the revocation of his driver’s license for four years.

READ:

“The penalty imposed on the driver — a fine of P2,000 and revocation of driver’s license for four years for being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle — is the maximum penalty allowed under the law,” the LTO said.

The viral incident at Naia on May 4 left two people dead, one of them a five-year-old girl, and four others injured.

Following the Naia car crash, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. himself vowed to implement reforms in the country’s transport system and ensure accountability for tragic vehicular accidents.

“We will make the changes that need to be made. We will demand accountability where it is due. And we will build a transport system that truly protects Filipino people,” said Marcos.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP