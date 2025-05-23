Jonas Cortes files election protest over Mandaue poll results

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Former Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes has officially filed an election protest challenging the result of the elections and the proclamation of Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano as mayor, following the May 12, 2025 national and local polls.

The protest, submitted on May 23, 2025, was filed within the allowable ten-day period under election law.

Cortes, who ran under the 1 Cebu Political Party, formally contested the results before the Commission on Elections (Comelec), citing irregularities and potential fraud.

The petition is grounded on several legal provisions, including Article XII-C, Section 2(b) of the 1986 Philippine Constitution; Article XIV, Section 58 of Batas Pambansa Blg. 697; and Article XXI, Section 249 of the Omnibus Election Code (BP 881). It was filed in accordance with Rule 6 of Comelec Resolution No. 8804, which governs the procedures for disputes in automated elections.

The protest alleges both intrinsic fraud—referring to irregularities within the software used during the vote count—and extrinsic fraud, or procedural issues observed during the voting process.

According to outgoing City Administrator Atty. Jamaal James Calipayan, the Cortes camp has documented multiple incidents, supported by affidavits from poll watchers, legal representatives, and voters themselves.

One of the key issues raised in the petition involves clustered precincts where the number of valid votes reportedly exceeded the number of registered voters, as well as those who actually voted. Calipayan emphasized that these discrepancies call into question the integrity of the electoral process and the true mandate of the electorate.

“We believe there’s a pattern of manipulation, which we’ve outlined in the pleading,” Calipayan said. “We are not asking to nullify the proclamation outright. Our objective is clarity—through a manual recount—to uncover the real will of the people of Mandaue.”

Earlier, a complaint raising similar issues had been filed with the City Board of Canvassers before Ouano’s proclamation, but it was dismissed due to what officials claimed was a “mislabeling issue.”

Calipayan criticized this rationale, calling it inadequate given the gravity of the anomalies, and noting the team’s intent to bring the matter before the Supreme Court.

“Given how long they’ve been using the automated voting system, for them to make such a rookie mistake—it’s just not credible,” said Calipayan.

Mayor-elect Jonkie Ouano, for his part, said he respects Cortes’ right to file a protest but questioned its timing and implications.

“That is his prerogative,” Ouano said. “But it contradicts his earlier call for unity and cooperation for Mandaue. I will leave the matter to our legal team while I focus on preparing for a smooth transition and implementing our priorities—such as constructing a new Mandaue City College building and a modern hospital.”

Despite the legal challenge, Calipayan stressed that Cortes is open to whatever result a manual recount may yield.

“Mayor Jonas is very willing to accept the results of a manual recount—even if it affirms Ouano’s victory,” he said. “The fact that we’ve submitted to this process is proof that we’re not seeking to disrupt the system—we simply want the truth to come out.” /clorenciana

