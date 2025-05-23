Cebu FFB eyes breakthrough in global flag football arena

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu FFB composed of the province’s finest flag football players aren’t flying to China just to join the crowd, but to prove that Cebuanos can stand toe-to-toe with some of the world’s best.

Two squads from Cebu Flag Football (Cebu FFB), one men’s and one women’s will represent the Philippines in the prestigious 2025 Ningbo Flag Football International Open (NBFO) in Ningbo, China this weekend.

The tournament features elite teams from across the globe, including powerhouses from the United States, Japan, Russia, Mexico, South Korea, and more.

“This is one of the biggest international flag football tournaments this year,” said Cebu FFB head coach Bernard Pardillo in an interview with CDN Digital.

“It’s a chance to show that we Cebuanos can compete at this level. Winning or at least placing high could help lay the groundwork for more support from the local government and private sector.”

The Cebu FFB squads are composed of standout athletes from various Cebu-based teams. Instead of the usual open tryouts, the coaching staff handpicked players for each position due to a tight preparation window.

“With the limited time we had, we trusted our instincts and went with direct recruitment. We believe we chose the right people for this challenge,” Pardillo said.

Despite facing stiff competition, Pardillo expressed full confidence in both teams after months of intense preparation.

“This wasn’t just about me as coach. Everyone gave their all in every practice. I have complete faith in our players that they won’t let their team or themselves down.”

The Cebu women’s team will battle in Group E alongside Beijing Sport University, the Moscow Unicorns, and USA’s Flamin’ Hottie squad. The men’s team is slotted in Group C with Guangdong RMGD (China), South Korea ROK, Ulaanbaatar Warriors (Mongolia), and the California Curry Bombers (USA).

After the NBFO, Cebu FFB hopes to join more international tournaments. But financial limitations, including the lack of government support and sponsorship, remain a major hurdle.

“The hard truth is we have to pay for these opportunities out of our own pockets,” Pardillo said.

“But we’re hoping flag football grows significantly in the near future, and that more support comes in to help these incredibly talented athletes showcase their skills on the global stage.”

Thus, they want to make a statement that they too are deserving to earn such support as they carry the flag and country in this major international flag football tournament.

