NAVI signing boosts confidence of Smart Omega Empress

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Smart Omega Empress, the all-Cebuana Esports team’s recent signing with global powerhouse Natus Vincere (NAVI), is a testament to the many sacrifices and challenges they’ve endured.

In an interview with CDN Digital, team manager Rianne Dominique Magsino said that joining NAVI doesn’t just validate the team’s hard work—it gives them a major morale and confidence boost.

“It’s no small achievement. I think it’s a reflection of their hard work and the passion everyone on this team has poured into their craft,” said Magsino.

“From late-night scrims to heartbreaking losses and hard-earned wins, every step of the journey led to this moment.”

NAVI, based in Kyiv, Ukraine, is a heavyweight in the global Esports scene with major titles in Dota 2: The International and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Now, the organization is expanding into Mobile Legends: Bang Bang by signing two elite all-female teams—Smart Omega Empress from the Philippines and Arcane Ladies from Malaysia.

For Smart Omega Empress, made up of proud Cebuanas—Gwyneth “Not Ayanami” Berdin Diagon, Kaye Maerylle “Keishi” Alpuerto, Rica Fatima “Amore” Amores, Sheen “Shinoa” Cobrado Perez, and team captain Mery Christine “Meraaay” Vivero—the move marks a turning point not just in their careers but in their confidence as competitors.

“This opportunity means a lot to them. Being signed by a global organization like NAVI is incredibly rare. It’s not just a career boost—it confirms they belong on the world stage,” Magsino said.

“It’s a game-changing moment that tells them, and everyone else, that they have what it takes.”

Magsino noted that the NAVI partnership arrives at a crucial time, as Smart Omega Empress prepares for the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women’s Invitational 2025 (MWI), it follows after winning the 2024 edition held in Saudi Arabia.

“This move gives them a huge morale boost heading into MWI 2025,” she said.

“Carrying the NAVI name gives them confidence they’ve never felt before. It also means better resources, more structured training, and a stronger support system—which will all help them grow faster as a team.”

For Smart Omega Empress, the NAVI signing isn’t just a headline—it’s a source of renewed belief, a reminder of how far they’ve come, and a push toward an even brighter future.

