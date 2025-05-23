Cebu Classic falls to Pasay, slips to 19th in MPBL standings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After briefly snapping their losing streak, the Cebu Classic are back in the doldrums following a tough 80–107 loss to the Pasay Voyagers on Thursday night, May 22, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) at the Pasay Astrodome in Manila.

The defeat dropped Cebu to 19th place in the team standings with a 4–8 win-loss record.

The Classic were coming off a confidence-boosting 85–73 win against the Mindoro Tamaraws on May 16, but they couldn’t sustain that momentum against a red-hot Pasay squad which improved to an 8-5 (win-loss) slate good for the No. 3 spot in the standings.

Despite the loss, four Cebu players scored in double figures. Dennis Santos led all scorers with 21 points, along with two rebounds and two assists.

Darell Manliguez chipped in 17 points, Mark Meneses added 16, and Dolan Adlawan had 10 in a losing effort.

Pasay, on the other hand, had a balanced offensive attack led by Brian Hilario with 16 points, four assists, a rebound, and a steal.

Warren Bonifacio added 15 points, while Damnian Lasco and Jordan Rios contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The Voyagers came out firing, opening the game with a 28–18 lead at the end of the first quarter. They stretched their advantage to 20 points midway through the second, 40–20, before heading into halftime comfortably ahead, 56–33.

Pasay continued to dominate in the third, building their largest lead at 66–42 and entering the final period with an 80–60 cushion. They never looked back, cruising to a decisive win that kept Cebu out of sync for most of the night.

