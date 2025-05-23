Cebu Pink Paddlers to showcase U24 squad in PDBF Manila Dragon Boat Regatta

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Pink Paddlers Dragon Boat Team is set to field its under-24 squad in the 2025 Philippine Dragon Boat Federation (PDBF) Philippine Dragon Boat Regatta in Manila this weekend.

This marks a major outing for the team’s young advocates, who will carry the group’s banner in the national-level competition. The U24 lineup is composed of supporters and youth members inspired by the team’s mission.

Founded in 2017, the Cebu Pink Paddlers has become one of the most respected dragon boat teams in the region. The group is known for its strong lineup of female paddlers, primarily composed of breast cancer survivors and advocates.

“The dragon boat race is more than a competition for our team—it’s a celebration of strength, solidarity, and purpose,” said Tats Denniel Samson, team advocate and head of the social media committee.

“For our breast cancer survivors, it’s a powerful symbol of resilience. For our young advocates, it’s a chance to stand for a cause they believe in. Together, we paddle not just to race, but to raise awareness, build community, and show the world what unity and courage can achieve.”

Currently, the team has 18 active paddlers who are breast cancer survivors, along with 33 young advocates who train and race in support of the cause.

Samson said the decision to field the U24 team this year aligns with the group’s goal of nurturing future leaders while continuing to spread awareness.

“Our goal in joining this year’s race is to give our young advocates meaningful experience and exposure, while also raising awareness about breast cancer,” Samson said.

“It’s a powerful way to support a cause we believe in—by highlighting the strength of survivors and the importance of community support.”

The Cebu Pink Paddlers have already made their mark internationally, having competed in the United States, Singapore, Sarawak in Malaysia, and various parts of the Philippines. Their experience and reputation make them strong contenders in any competition.

In Manila, the U24 squad will compete in the 500-meter and open small boat categories.

“Participating in this race in Manila holds special meaning for us—not only because it’s the capital, but also because it’s the heart of the Philippines,” Samson added.

