SRP accident: Motorcycle rider dead after he got run over by truck

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A motorcycle rider died after he was ran over by a dump truck in South Road Properties (SRP), Barangay Mambaling in Cebu City on Thursday afternoon, May 22, 2025.

The victim was identified as Ylaya Lascuña, 47 years old, a resident of Sitio Laray, Brgy. San Roque, Talisay City.

Meanwhile, the dump truck driver was identified as Margarito Avenido Abais, 38 years old, of White Road, Barangay Inayawan in Cebu City.

Based on the investigation of the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), the motorcycle and the dump truck were traveling in the same direction to the southbound area.

The dump truck was occupying the center lane while the motorcycle was in the outer lane of the road.

According to the truck driver, while he was driving his vehicle, he suddenly heard a thud at the right rear wheel of his truck.

When he stopped his truck, he was shocked when he saw the victim lying on the road after he was ran over by the truck’s rear wheel.

Due to his severe injuries, he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician when the victim was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center.

Currently, the truck driver was detained by the police and will face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

