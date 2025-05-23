10 hurt in a van accident in Dalaguete, Cebu
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Ten individuals, including the van driver, were injured after being involved in a vehicular accident along the National Bacalso National Highway in Barangay Banhigan, Dalaguete town, at around 7:00 a.m. on Friday, May 23, 2025.
The vehicle, a Toyota Hi-Ace GL Grand, was driven by 38-year-old Robert Maglasang Muñez, a resident of Barangay Garing, Consolacion town.
The van was carrying nine passengers, all of whom were also residents of Consolacion.
According to the investigation conducted by the Dalaguete Municipal Police Station, the van was traveling from the south after dropping off a member of one of the passengers’ families and was on its way back to Consolacion when the accident occurred.
Upon reaching the area, the van struck a streetlight post, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.
The van veered off the roadside, resulting in injuries to its passengers.
Personnel from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) responded immediately to the scene, and the victims were brought to Argao District Hospital for medical treatment.
Fortunately, none of the victims sustained major injuries.
