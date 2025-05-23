SUGBU’s Richard Turner rules men’s senior classified masters at PHL National Open

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu-based American bowler Richard Turner of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) added another feather to his cap after clinching the men’s senior classified masters title in the 5th Philippine National Open 2025 on Thursday, May 22, at the Sta. Lucia East Bowling Center in Rizal.

This marks Turner’s second major title this month, following his victory in the 57th Manila Tenpin Bowlers Association (MTBA) Open Tenpin Bowling Championships held on May 1.

The lone SUGBU representative in a field packed with veteran talents, Turner rose to the occasion by topping the eight-game series with a total of 1,647 pinfalls. He maintained an average of 206 per game and had just an 11-pin handicap to work with.

His best performance came in the fifth game, where he rolled a 224.

Mon Miranda of the CKTBA came in second with 1,618 pinfalls, while Greg Wilson of DATBI settled for third with 1,587. Rounding out the top five were Yaboye Dennis of ACTBA-PSB (1,563) and Ron Eusebio of CKTBA (1,541).

Turner’s campaign isn’t over yet. As of this writing, he is still in the hunt for more hardware, currently competing in the senior open division. He is also aiming to qualify for the men’s associate and graded divisions later this weekend.

No less than Philippine bowling legend and Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) commissioner Olivia “Bong” Coo presented him with the title during the awarding ceremony.

