Physician’s group: Milk not substitute treatment for TB

By: Ma. Teresa Montemayor - Philippine News Agency | May 24,2025 - 06:29 AM

treatment for TB

An x-ray image of the lungs. | Rick Gabuya

MANILA – The Philippine College of Physicians (PCP) on Friday reminded the public that tuberculosis (TB) is a serious bacterial infection affecting the lungs and respiratory that requires medical treatment.

The group issued the statement amid misinformation about the health benefits of drinking milk to combat tuberculosis.

Together with the Philippine College of Chest Physicians Council on Tuberculosis, PCP clarified that TB is “a disease entity caused by mycobacterium tuberculosis” that is transmitted through airborne droplets between people.

Treatment for TB includes “a combination of a four-drug regimen: isoniazid, rifampin, pyrazinamide and ethambutol given over a span of six months,” the PCP said.

“Milk supplementation supports bone health but is not an alternative to TB management,” it added.

The group also emphasized that delay of treatment for TB could cause the bacteria to spread to other organs, leading to death.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has instructed the Department of Health (DOH) to prioritize TB concerns nationwide as the country logs the highest incidence of TB cases in the Western Pacific Region.

Based on World Bank data, the country is projected to have TB incidence of 643 per 100,000 individuals, including new and relapse cases yearly.

The World Health Organization estimated that the Philippines had 739,000 new TB cases in 2022, with 30,000 of those cases occurring in people living with human immunodeficiency virus.

In response, the DOH boosted its active case finding and treatment drive to curb the infection rate. (PNA)

