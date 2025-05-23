cdn mobile

Chan denies receipt of disqualification case from Radaza

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital Correspondent | May 23,2025 - 09:36 PM

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan. CDN Digital File Photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor and Congressman-elect Junard “Ahong” Chan has yet to receive a copy of the alleged disqualification case reportedly filed by former mayor Paz Radaza.

According to a document dated May 14, 2025, which has circulated on social media, not only Chan but also the entire Team Kaabag slate has been named as respondents in the case.

In the document, Radaza claims that the respondents were involved in vote-buying activities during the recently concluded midterm elections held on May 12, 2025.

“As per advise of my lawyer, dili pami maka-komentaryo with regards to that matter kay wala pa gyud mi makadawat ug official order from the Comelec. So we just wait sa order sa Comelec kung madawat na namo, then we will reply,” Chan said.

(As per the advice of my lawyer, we cannot yet comment on the matter because we have not officially received any order from the Comelec. So we will just wait for the order from Comelec. Once we receive it, we will respond.)

CDN Digital sought Radaza’s comment, but she has yet to reply to our messages.

Meanwhile, Lapu-Lapu City election officer, Lawyer Ann Janette Lamban of the Commission on Elections (Comelec), confirmed that she has not received a copy of the complaint.

“I did not read any file related to that disqualification case because our office has no authority to act on it. It will be directly filed with the main office,” Lamban explained.

TAGS: Ahong Chan, disqualification, Paz Radaza
