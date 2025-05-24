Marcos keeps economic team, replaces 2 Cabinet members

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has retained his core economic team and Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, while replacing two Cabinet officials in a major post-election shake-up following his administration’s poor performance in the recent midterm polls.

In a press conference on Friday, Bersamin said the following Cabinet members would continue to serve in their posts:

Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque

Finance Secretary Ralph Recto

Department of Economy, Planning, and Development Secretary Arsenio Balisacan

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman

Special Assistant to the President for Investment & Economic Affairs Frederick Go

“These five will continue in their service to the people, and you can be assured that they are sincere and dedicated to their sworn duties,” he said.

“The actions regarding the courtesy resignations of the other Cabinet secretaries will undergo a more careful evaluation in the coming days. The economic team is the priority because it is urgent,” he added.

Bersamin said Balisacan was retained for “performing very well,” and, quoting the president, described him as a “genius” in his field.

Go, meanwhile, was praised for his unmatched capacity as an experienced economist and businessman.

“Secretary Recto—it’s the same thing we can say about him. He’s an action man. He was working under financial limitations, or rather, a tight fiscal space that he inherited. But up to now, he has remained very active because of the government’s prioritization of spending,” Bersamin said.

“As for Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, no one does budget work better than her at the Department of Budget and Management. She can turn down requests with grace—and that’s important because no one ever gets upset with her. She’s regarded as a model for budget and fiscal management. You really can’t argue with that,” he added.

Who hasn’t made the cut so far?

Bersamin said Marcos accepted the courtesy resignations of Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga and Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar.

Yulo-Loyzaga will be replaced by Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla, while Energy Undersecretary Sharon Garin is being considered to serve as officer-in-charge of the Department of Energy.

“As for Secretary Loyzaga, there’s no issue of corruption there. Maybe there’s just a perception—I don’t know how fair or unfair it is—that she’s often out of the country. That’s the recurring feedback we receive. But let’s not judge her; whether that amounts to inefficiency or not, it’s not for us to decide,” Bersamin said.

Acuzar, meanwhile, will be replaced by former Human Settlements and Urban Development Undersecretary Ramon “Ping” Aliling.

Bersamin said Acuzar would be reassigned as Presidential Adviser for the Pasig River Improvement with the rank of secretary.

“Incoming Secretary Aliling, a former DHSUD undersecretary, was in charge of the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Housing for PH Program and the Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli Project — so he’s not new to the DHSUD,” he said.

“As for Secretary Acuzar, you can’t say he was involved in corruption—there’s none. You also can’t say it was underperformance or underdelivery. He simply set very high standards for himself when he accepted the job,” he added.

Bersamin was referring to Acuzar’s promise of 1 million housing projects per year, which Bersamin said was beyond the control of the government.

“But to us now, because of the results of the election, it’s time for the president to take him out there and bring another one who might make a better performance. That’s how I view Secretary Acuzar’s case. He leaves with no ill will,” Bersamin explained.

DFA secretary demoted?

Bersamin also announced that Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro would be the next secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

She will replace Enrique Manalo, who will return to his previous post as Philippine Permanent Representative to the United Nations, succeeding Antonio Manuel Lagdameo.

Lagdameo will retire effective July 31.

Manalo served as the Philippines’ Permanent Representative to the UN from 2003 to 2007.

Bersamin’s courtesy resignation was declined

As for Bersamin’s courtesy resignation, the executive secretary said Marcos did not accept it.

“Just this morning, he communicated to me that I have his full backing as long as I wish to work for him. And that is a very good gesture from the President because that is a sign of his manifestation of his full trust and confidence in me,” he said.

Bersamin made the announcement after misinformation spread online, alleging that Marcos’ call for courtesy resignations from Cabinet members was aimed at removing him from office./mcm

