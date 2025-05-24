16 Cebu graduates top March 2025 Licensure Exam for Teachers

By: Pia Piquero - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 24,2025 - 08:31 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 16 graduates from Cebu-based universities made it as topnotchers in the March 2025 LET or Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (LET).

Eight graduates each from Cebu schools landed in the top 10 of both the Elementary and Secondary levels of the LET, according to results released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on May 23.

Secondary level Top 1 is from Cebu

Jeanlyn Guinita Colipano of CTU–Danao emerged as the top 1 nationwide in the Secondary level of the March 2025 LET, scoring 93.80 percent, the highest among all test-takers.

She was joined by the following Cebu-based graduates in the top 10:

• 6th place: Lei Mykylls Semaña Fernandez (CNU)

• 7th place: Margaux Amatos Bailon (CNU)

• 8th place: Marie Jessa Lisondra Montemayor (CTU–Main)

• 9th place: Janine Napoles (Cebu Institute of Technology–University)

• 10th place: Geremie Fegarido Generale (CNU)

• 10th place: Nelia Soler Gutierrez (CTU–Main)

• 10th place: Sheen Sarsaba Montezon (CTU–Argao)

Elementary level

Two Cebu graduates shared the 7th spot nationwide: Bea Geraldine Ylaya Larobis of Cebu Normal University (CNU) and Juliana Mae Berame Magtagad of Cebu Technological University (CTU)–Main Campus, both garnering a rating of 93.20 percent.

Other topnotchers from Cebu schools include:

• 8th place: Ricamae Bentoy De Los Reyes (CTU–Carmen)

• 8th place: Jean Rose Mamac Lamela (CTU–Main)

• 9th place: Louiss Arctura Degamo (CTU–Main)

• 10th place: Mary Angeli Imperial Del Mar (CTU–Moalboal)

• 10th place: Rhea Nicole Muaña Hoyo-a (CTU–Main)

• 10th place: John Lester Rizon Tuazon (Salazar Institute of Technology–Cebu City)

National performance

Nationwide, 55,029 out of 97,035 examinees passed the March 2025 LET, yielding an overall passing rate of 56.71 percent, according to the PRC Board of Professional Teachers.

Among schools with exemplary performance based on group size and passing rate, Bicol University–Daraga posted a 97.12 percent passing rate in the Elementary level (101 out of 104 examinees), while Philippine Normal University–Manila achieved a near-perfect 98.98 percent passing rate in the Secondary level (390 out of 394 examinees).

Nationwide testing

The March 2025 LET was conducted on March 23 in over 40 testing centers across the country, including Cebu, NCR, Davao, Iloilo, and Baguio, among others. Thousands of aspiring teachers flocked to the venues to earn their licenses and formally enter the education profession.

The LET remains one of the most widely taken licensure exams in the Philippines, serving as a gateway for future educators to help shape the country’s academic landscape.

