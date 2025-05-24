Cebu weather: Rainy weekend ahead, no typhoons expected

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Residents can expect a mostly wet weekend as cloud formations and rain showers persist over Cebu and nearby provinces, but no typhoon threat looms in the coming days, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Cebu Weather Forecast: Rainy weekend ahead in Cebu, no typhoons expected – Pagasa

Pagasa: Cebu, Visayas to See Rain Showers This Weekend; No Cyclones in Sight

The latest weather outlook from Pagasa Visayas (VISPRSD) highlights the continued influence of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting the Visayas, Mindanao, and Palawan, while easterly winds impact the rest of Luzon.

READ: Pagasa: No tropical cyclone expected in PAR for rest of May

Pagasa: Rainy season expected to start early June

On Saturday, May 24, Cebu will experience cloudy skies accompanied by rainshowers and thunderstorms, with light to moderate winds blowing from the east to southeast.

Temperatures are forecast to range between 27 and 32 degrees Celsius, with coastal waters showing slight to moderate sea conditions.

Sunday, May 25, will bring partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy skies with intermittent rain showers or thunderstorms.

Winds remain light to moderate from the east to southeast, and temperatures will range from 27 to 30 degrees Celsius. Coastal waters will stay at slight to moderate levels.

The weather is expected to stabilize slightly on Monday, May 26, and Tuesday, May 27, with temperatures ranging from 27 to 33 degrees Celsius and light to moderate winds shifting from northeast to southeast. Coastal waters are forecast to maintain slight to moderate conditions during these days.

Meanwhile, the latest update also confirms that no tropical cyclone is expected to develop or enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) for the remainder of May.

“Based on our current satellite data and monitoring, there are no low-pressure areas or typhoons visible,” said Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estareja.

“We do not expect any typhoon to enter PAR until the end of May,” he added.

Despite the absence of typhoons, Mindanao may continue to experience heavy rainfall due to the persistent effects of the ITCZ.

Pagasa also reminded the public that the rainy season is forecast to begin in the early part of June. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP