New Mandaue traffic scheme eyed to ease congestion

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu -A new traffic scheme is set to be implemented at the intersection of U.N. Avenue and D.M. Cortes Street in Mandaue City. This move is intended to synchronize with the improvements at the nearby U.N. Avenue and M.C. Briones intersection.

The Mandaue Traffic Management Board convened on Friday, May 23 to adopt the plan, which serves as a continuation of ongoing traffic interventions near a major mall in the area.

The traffic scheme implemented at the U.N. Avenue and M.C. Briones Street intersection near Pacific mall has been successful in easing congestion. However, it has also redirected traffic to nearby intersections, prompting the need for additional interventions, said Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) head Hyll Retuya.

READ:

In an interview, Retuya said that the new Mandaue traffic scheme will involve an additional phase in the existing traffic light system at the U.N Avenue and D.M Cortes junction. He clarified that there will be no new traffic lights installed—only adjustments to the current signal phasing.

Under the new scheme, vehicles traveling from the Cansaga Bridge in Barangay Paknaan will now be allowed to make a left turn toward the Marcelo Fernan Bridge going to Lapu-Lapu City.

Retuya also announced the removal of U-turn options near a funeral parlor and a nearby gasoline station, noting that these have been disrupting traffic flow and contributing to congestion in the area.

“Para at least, ato ning tarungon g’yud ang flow sa traffic dinha,” said Retuya.

To further streamline movement, Retuya said the new setup will be synchronized with the traffic pattern at the Pacific Mall intersection. He noted that adaptive traffic lights have already been installed there. These smart lights, equipped with cameras mounted above the signals, are designed to monitor traffic conditions and adjust signal timings in real time based on vehicle presence and congestion levels.

In addition, Retuya shared that for the Maguikay flyover area, discussions are ongoing with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) regarding a proposed road widening project. The initiative, aimed at addressing traffic congestion caused by the narrow road and the heavy flow of trucks, is set for implementation next year.

Despite the upcoming changes, Retuya assured motorists that no major disruptions are expected.

He added that the implementation of the new Mandaue traffic scheme still awaits approval from the incoming city administration. He expressed hope that the new administration will approve the traffic board’s proposal.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP