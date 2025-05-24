Blind masseur nabbed in Cebu City halfway house for rape

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 44-year-old blind masseur was arrested at a city-run halfway house in Barangay Apas, Cebu City after he was accused of raping a 22-year-old woman with disability shortly past midnight on May 23.

The suspect was taken into police custody after the victim reported the alleged abuse at a rehabilitation center here, where both were residents.

Police said the arrest was made through a citizen’s arrest (CITAR) at around midnight. The incident was reported to authorities at around 1:35 p.m. the same day.

The victim, who is visually impaired and classified as a person with disability (PWD), told police that the suspect sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill her if she made any noise.

According to the initial report filed by Police Station 4 (PS4) under the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), the PWD rape suspect was promptly brought to the Mabolo police station following the victim’s disclosure. Investigators said the victim was interviewed upon arrival, where she recounted the traumatic experience and positively identified the suspect.

Police said the suspect was informed of the charges against him and apprised of his constitutional rights in a language he understood.

The suspect in the PWD rape will face formal charges for violation of Republic Act No. 8353, or the Anti-Rape Law of 1997, as amended. He remains detained at Police Station 4 pending the filing of charges.

Rape is defined in most jurisdictions as sexual intercourse, or other forms of sexual penetration, committed by a perpetrator against a victim withot the latter’s consent.

