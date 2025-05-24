Marcelo Fernan Bridge smashup injures seven

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Marcelo Fernan Bridge smashup involving five vehicles on Friday afternoon, May 23, 2025, resulted in property damage and multiple injuries, according to police reports.

The incident involved a modern jeepney, a traditional jeepney, and three cars.

According to netizens’ posts on social media, the collision took place at around 3:00 p.m. along U.N. Avenue in Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City.

An initial investigation by the Mandaue City Police Office revealed that all five vehicles were traveling in the same direction toward Cebu City. The modern jeepney, driven by Ruston Rondez Santillan, 45, of Lapu-Lapu City, reportedly struck the rear right side of the traditional jeepney, causing the latter to lose control and tip over.

The impact triggered a chain reaction, causing the traditional jeepney to collide with a Toyota Wigo, which then led to subsequent collisions with two other cars.

Seven passengers, five of whom were riding the traditional jeepney, sustained varying degrees of injuries and were brought to Mandaue District Hospital for treatment.

Authorities are continuing their investigation of the five=vehicle smashup to determine liability and whether charges of reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property with multiple physical injuries will be filed.

Due to the accident, the lane of the bridge heading toward Mandaue City was impassable for a few hours. Traffic enforcers were immediately deployed to manage the situation and ease congestion.

Earlier reports indicate an increase in traffic accidents and death at a time when the Road Safety Awareness Month is currently being observe in the whole country.

