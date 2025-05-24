Cebu City drug den raid: Rehab program graduate among 3 arrested

Three individuals, including a community-based drug rehabilitation program (CBDRP) completer, were arrested inside a drug den in Sitio Ipil, Brgy. San Nicolas, Cebu City, on Friday evening, May 23, 2025. | PDEA-7 photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A completer of the community-based drug rehabilitation program (CBDRP) and two others were arrested during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Ipil, Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City, at around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, May 23, 2025.

The operation was initiated by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-7 and the Cebu City Police Office Station 11.

PDEA-7 Acting Regional Director Dir. II Alex M. Tablate identified the subject of the operation and drug den maintainer as alias Jonathan, 60, jobless, a resident of Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City, and a completer of the barangay’s CBDRP.

Also apprehended were two drug den visitors: alias Jino, 39, an e-bike driver, and alias Vincent, 31, a welder. Both are residents of the said barangay.

During the operation, authorities confiscated seven packs of suspected shabu weighing around 15.08 grams, with an estimated average market value of P102,408.

They also recovered one empty sachet with traces of illegal drugs, buy-bust money, cash amounting to P270 believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales, and various drug paraphernalia.

Tablate said a concerned citizen reported that Jonathan had resumed his illegal activities. He was placed under surveillance for a week.

According to authorities, the suspect could dispose of 10–20 grams of illegal drugs per week.

The confiscated drug evidence has been submitted to the PDEA-7 Regional Office Laboratory for proper disposition.

Currently, PDEA-7 is preparing cases for violation of Sections 5, 6, 7, 11, and 12, Article II of RA 9165 against the suspects, who are temporarily detained at PDEA-7 in Lahug, Cebu City. /clorenciana

