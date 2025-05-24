Design Thinking and Storytelling at the Core of Southwestern University PHINMA’s School of Design and Communication

Southwestern University PHINMA’s School of Design and Communication (sd+c) is a bold, interdisciplinary hub that integrates design thinking and storytelling into all its programs—empowering the next generation of creative leaders to design a better future.

sd+c offers an innovative lineup of programs, including Strategic Communications, Architecture, Fine Arts, and a Senior High School strand in Arts and Design. With a curriculum grounded in human-centered design and narrative intelligence, students are trained not only to think critically but to lead with purpose.

“We aim to produce graduates that have the creative confidence to challenge norms and design human-centered outputs that improve the community,” said Ria Therese Repunte, Executive Director of sd+c. “We don’t just teach creativity—we cultivate creative leadership.”

Design thinking and storytelling are more than buzzwords at sd+c—they are the pillars of its pedagogy. From using design sprints to tackle urban issues in Architecture to crafting compelling campaigns in Strategic Communications and developing animated narratives in Fine Arts, students are encouraged to co-create meaningful solutions that matter.

sd+c’s edge lies in its exceptional faculty-globally trained professionals who bring international knowledge and local insight into the classroom:

Architect Myk Sanchez studied at the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, where he developed a strong foundation in architecture that integrates sustainable design with cultural relevance. Jude Crisostomo, a visual artist and educator, is currently pursuing graduate studies at the Royal College of Art in London, one of the world’s leading art institutions, with a focus on socially engaged art practice. Gabriel Tomboc studied Strategic Communications at lE University in Madrid, a globally recognized institution known for its interdisciplinary approach to communication, business, and behavioral insights.



To bridge academia and industry, sd+c has forged significant partnerships that expose students to real-world creative ecosystems.

The Southwestern University PHINMA Fine Arts program’s animation track is powered by a collaboration with Toon City Animation, one of the top animation studios in the country known for working with global clients like Disney, Warner Bros., and Nickelodeon.

As part of this partnership, students had the rare opportunity to learn from Bobby Pontillas, Academy Award-nominated animator and former Disney art director, who was a featured guest speaker in a special lecture series. His insights into character design and storytelling in global animation elevated the students’ creative aspirations and industry awareness.

Meanwhile, its partnership with Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI) enables students across all programs to train in creative leadership and project management, equipping them to lead initiatives that drive social impact.

As the creative economy continues to evolve, sd+c stands at the forefront, shaping professionals who are not just skilled—but significant.

Enrollment for SHS Arts and Design, Fine Arts, Architecture, and Strategic Communication is ongoing. Aspiring students who wish to be part of this thriving creative community are encouraged to visit our Enrollment Hub at the SWU Villa, Main Campus, open Monday to Saturday, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Enroll now and explore the diverse opportunities that sd+c has to offer.

For inquiries, contact 0917 810 2300 or follow our official Facebook page: Southwestern University PHINMA.