Cebu’s Rondina, Pons lead Alas Pilipinas in Laguna Volleyball Open

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana volleyball star Sisi Rondina and her partner Bernadeth Pons, two of the most prominent names in Philippine beach volleyball, will lead the charge for Alas Pilipinas in the one-day Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Beach Volleyball National Open, currently underway this weekend at the Nuvali Sand Courts in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

Fresh off a strong quarterfinal finish in the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures last month at the same venue, Rondina and Pons are aiming to bounce back stronger as they serve as the top contenders in a field of national and collegiate standouts.

Their experience and chemistry will be key as they spearhead one of four women’s pairs representing Alas Pilipinas in the tournament organized by Beach Volleyball Republic (BVR).

The other teams include seasoned tandems Jenny Gaviola and Alexa Polidario, Sofiah Pagara and Khy Progella, and Sunny Villapando and Dij Rodriguez.

Pagara and Progella are no strangers to the Nuvali sand, having captured gold during the PNVF Beach Volleyball Invitational last December.

Buytrago, Varga compete with different pairs

On the other hand, two other Cebuanos, Rancel Varga and James Buytrago—longtime partners on the sand—will compete with different teammates. Varga will pair with Ronniel Rosales, while Buytrago will team up with Jude Garcia.

The other pairs in the men’s division are Lerry Francisco and Jaron Raquinton, and Ranran Abdilla and Edwin Tolentino.

The tournament will also feature UAAP standouts in both the high school and collegiate divisions. /clorenciana

