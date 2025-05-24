Albert Pagara suffers KO loss in Uzbekistan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Prince” Albert Pagara suffered a brutal third-round knockout loss at the hands of former Tajik amateur standout Bakhodur Usmonov on May 23 (May 24, Manila time) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, during the IBA Pro 6 fight card.

What was supposed to be a shot at the World Boxing Association (WBA) Gold lightweight title turned into a disastrous outing for the former ALA Boxing Gym standout.

Pagara was overwhelmed by Usmonov’s relentless volume of punches. The Tajik boxer remained unbeaten, improving his record to 10-0 with four knockouts.

The 31-year-old Pagara, who now holds a record of 35 wins (24 by KO) and two losses, has now dropped back-to-back fights. His previous defeat came in an exhibition match last October against Russia’s Albert Batyrgaziev.

Pagara started strong in the opening round, landing several power shots to Usmonov’s body. But the hometown fighter quickly turned the tide, firing back with combinations and closing the round by pinning Pagara against the ropes.

Although Pagara responded with his own punches, most of them were either deflected or absorbed.

In the second round, Usmonov continued his assault, backing Pagara into the ropes with flurries of combinations. Pagara tried to play it off, taunting as if unfazed—but his facial expression told another story.

Midway through the exchange, a clean 1-2 combo from Usmonov visibly hurt Pagara. His left eye began to swell and close as the damage piled up.

In the third round, after taking another barrage of punches while trapped in the corner, Pagara dropped to the canvas and failed to beat the referee’s count. /clorenciana

