Naia crash driver gets license revoked, fined P2,000 

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Friday said it revoked the license of the driver in the car crash at the departure area of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) Terminal 1 on May 4, which caused two fatalities and injured four individuals.

The suspect, who was identified by the aviation police as Leo Gonzales, was found guilty of reckless driving. His penalty includes a fine of P2,000 and the revocation of his driver’s license for four years for being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle.

In a five-page decision, LTO chief Vigor Mendoza II, said the penalty imposed on Gonzales is the “maximum penalty” allowed under the law.

The Naia incident killed a 29-year-old Dubai-bound passenger and a four-year-old girl seeing off her Czechia-bound father. Four others were also injured.

No due diligence

Gonzales was charged with reckless imprudence resulting in two counts of homicide, multiple physical injuries and damage to property before the Pasay City regional trial court. He was released after posting a P100,000 bail on May 15.

The LTO also immediately issued a show-cause order on the registered owner and the driver of the black Ford Everest.

Mendoza said Gonzales did not submit any statement to defend himself or explain his side on the charges of reckless driving and being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle.

He said Rule I(e) of Joint Administrative Order No. 2014-01, under which Gonzales was penalized, provides that driving a motor vehicle that endangers the property, or the safety or rights of person is reckless driving and carries a penalty amounting to P2,000.

Mendoza explained the driver’s acts of having no due diligence in driving, which caused the incident that resulted in the death of two nonpassengers and several injuries to other victims, and damage to property, are considered unacceptable behavior of a driver and is punishable by revocation of license under the Republic Act No. 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

In the same decision, the LTO stressed that driving is not a right but a privilege that can be revoked anytime in cases of violations of the existing laws and road safety rules and regulations.

Mendoza warned motorists to be responsible and disciplined on the road in order to prevent legal problems.

