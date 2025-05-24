Taduran wins rematch vs. Shigeoka, keeps IBF world title in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Pedro “Kid Heneral” Taduran reasserted his dominance over rival Ginjiro Shigeoka in a grueling rematch to retain his International Boxing Federation (IBF) world minimumweight title on Saturday, May 24, in Osaka, Japan.

Taduran emerged with a split decision victory after 12 hard-fought rounds in a bout that proved more competitive than their first encounter nearly 11 months ago, when Taduran dethroned Shigeoka for the same title.

While Shigeoka appeared more tactical this time around, he couldn’t withstand Taduran’s relentless pressure and punching power. Judges Gil Co and Katsuhiko Nakamura scored the fight in favor of Taduran, 115-113 and 118-110, respectively, while American judge Dave Braslow had it 115-113 for Shigeoka.

With the win, the 28-year-old Taduran, who hails from Libon, Albay, improved his record to 18 wins (13 by knockout), four losses, and one draw. Shigeoka, meanwhile, dropped to 11-2 with nine knockouts.

Taduran started strong, landing clean shots to the head and body early in the fight. He pressed forward while Shigeoka moved around the ring, using footwork to avoid prolonged exchanges.

Both fighters traded punches in the early rounds, but Taduran consistently got the better of the exchanges, cutting off the ring and maintaining pressure.

As the fight progressed, Taduran’s aggression began to take its toll. He repeatedly pinned Shigeoka against the ropes and landed heavy shots, especially targeting the Japanese fighter’s right eye, which visibly swelled in the later rounds.

In the championship rounds, Taduran ramped up the pressure, throwing more punches and walking through Shigeoka’s counters. Though visibly exhausted, Shigeoka tried to hold his ground, responding with body shots and counters, but Taduran’s volume and power made the difference.

Round 12 saw both fighters go all out. Shigeoka attempted to stay on the move, but Taduran continued to chase him down, landing a punishing right hand that visibly rocked the challenger.

At one point, both fighters tumbled to the canvas after a brief clinch but quickly resumed fighting.

The final moments featured a wild exchange as both boxers went toe-to-toe. When the final bell rang, Taduran raised his fists in celebration, confident that his relentless output had secured his first successful title defense.

Shigeoka was later carried out of the ring on a stretcher, raising concerns about his condition following the grueling bout with Taduran. /clorenciana

