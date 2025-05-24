SHAABAA Season 28 kicks off Sunday with eight-game slate

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Hardcourt action returns as the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) opens its 28th season on Sunday, May 25, at the Magis Eagles Arena, SHS-Ateneo de Cebu in Canduman, Mandaue City.

Now one of the longest-running alumni-based basketball tournaments in Cebu, SHAABAA Season 28 features 19 teams competing across two divisions—B and C—under a revamped format.

This season, six teams from each division will advance to the playoffs, raising the stakes in every game.

The opening ceremony will kick off with a parade of teams and a short program led by SHAABAA officials at 10 a.m.

READ: New format, same hardcourt intensity awaits SHAABAA season 28

The tournament begins at 1 p.m. with two Division B matchups: 2Kcares.org faces Batch 2012–Golden Dragon on Court 1, while Batch 2006 takes on 2K Core Pacific on Court 2.

At 2:30 p.m., Batch 2012–Harley Davidson goes up against Batch 2007 on Court 1, while Batch 2004 battles Batch 2005 on the adjacent court.

Later games include Batch 2010 versus Batch 2011 (Division B) on Court 1 and Batch 2020 against Batch 2025 (Division C) on Court 2.

Evening matchups will showcase Division C teams, with Batch 2024 playing Batch 2023, followed by Batch 2021 going up against Batch 2018.

Under the leadership of newly appointed president Dr. Chammy Dalawampu, SHAABAA is introducing a new drafting system in Division B to promote balance and competitiveness.

Despite these changes, the league promises to maintain the same intensity and spirit that have defined it for nearly three decades.

To ensure high-quality officiating, SHAABAA has partnered with the Metro Cebu Basketball Referees Association (MCBRA), the same group trusted by CESAFI. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP