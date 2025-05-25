Pope appoints Cardinal Tagle to prestigious diocese of Albano

By: Mary Joy Salcedo - @inquirerdotnetINQUIRER.net | May 25,2025 - 08:34 AM

MANILA, Philippines — Pope Leo XIV on Saturday appointed Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle as new titular bishop of the Suburbicarian Diocese of Albano, one of the most important dioceses in Rome.

“The Holy Father has assigned the Title of the Suburbicarian Church of Albano to His Eminence Cardinal Luis Antonio G. Tagle, pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization in the Section for First Evangelization and the new particular Churches,” the appointment read.

READ: Cardinal Tagle reflects on recent Papal conclave attention

The position was previously held by Pope Leo XIV when he was still a cardinal.

READ: Pope Leo XIV’s connection with PH: Deeper, closer than just visits

Pope Leo XIV—previously Robert Francis Prevost—was elected on May 8 as the new pontiff of the Catholic church after the passing of Pope Francis.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP