Pope appoints Cardinal Tagle to prestigious diocese of Albano

By: Mary Joy Salcedo - @inquirerdotnetINQUIRER.net | May 25,2025 - 08:34 AM

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle attends a mass at St Peter's basilica in The Vatican on April 30, 2025.

(FILES) Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle attends a mass at St Peter’s basilica in The Vatican on April 30, 2025. The Philippines’ governing body of Catholic bishops has issued a rare statement on clerical sexual abuse, defending Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle on the issue days before the opening of a conclave to elect a new pope. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

MANILA, Philippines — Pope Leo XIV on Saturday appointed Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle as new titular bishop of the Suburbicarian Diocese of Albano, one of the most important dioceses in Rome.

“The Holy Father has assigned the Title of the Suburbicarian Church of Albano to His Eminence Cardinal Luis Antonio G. Tagle, pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization in the Section for First Evangelization and the new particular Churches,” the appointment read.

The position was previously held by Pope Leo XIV when he was still a cardinal.

Pope Leo XIV—previously Robert Francis Prevost—was elected on May 8 as the new pontiff of the Catholic church after the passing of Pope Francis.

TAGS: Cardinal Tagle, Pope Leo XIV
This is an information message

