N. Korea detains three over warship launch accident – KCNA

SEOUL — North Korea has detained three people over an accident that occurred during the launch of a new warship this past week, state media reported early Sunday.

Pyongyang has said that “a serious accident occurred” at Wednesday’s launch ceremony in the eastern port city of Chongjin for a newly built 5,000-ton naval destroyer, in which sections of the bottom of the vessel were crushed.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the mishap a “criminal act caused by absolute carelessness”.

Those detained are Kang Jong Chol, the chief engineer at the Chongjin shipyard; Han Kyong Hak, head of the hull construction workshop; and Kim Yong Hak, deputy manager for administrative affairs, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

The KCNA report said the three were “responsible for the accident”.

On Friday, KCNA reported that shipyard manager Hong Kil Ho had been summoned by law enforcement.

South Korea’s military said US and Seoul intelligence authorities assessed that North Korea’s “side-launch attempt” of the ship failed, and the vessel was left listing in the water.

KCNA, however, reported that an “underwater and internal inspection of the warship confirmed that, unlike the initial announcement, there were no holes made at the warship’s bottom”, calling the extent of the damage “not serious”.

Based on its size and scale, the South Korean military said the newly built warship is believed to be similarly equipped to the 5,000-ton destroyer-class vessel Choe Hyon, which North Korea unveiled last month.

Pyongyang has said the Choe Hyon is equipped with the “most powerful weapons”, and that it would “enter into operation early next year”.

Seoul’s military has said the Choe Hyon could have been developed with Russian help — possibly in exchange for Pyongyang deploying thousands of troops to help Moscow fight Ukraine.

Analysts say the warship involved in Wednesday’s accident may have also been constructed with Russian assistance.

