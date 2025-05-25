Bangkok: Man releases snakes to protest neighbor’s noisy dog

Despite making several complaints to housing management over the years, a man in Thailand has had to live with the disturbance caused by a neighbor’s noisy dog in a condominium with a no-pets policy.

Frustrated, the man took matters into his own hands and decided to fight fire with fire – by releasing two large snakes in a corridor of the Bangkok residential building.

A video taken by the snake owner and posted on Facebook showed the reptiles slithering around a tiled marble floor in the building, with one seen mostly curled up against a wooden door.

“Today I brought two. Tomorrow I’ll bring more,” said the man, according to a report by the Bangkok Post.

“I could not carry the bigger one today.”

The owner had also reportedly sent a message in a resident chat group, asking others to bring their cats and dogs out to play.

“My pets want to show their love by hugging your dogs so tightly they won’t be able to bark,” said the man, according to a report by Thai newspaper Khaosod.

“Since management can’t handle this, I’ll keep pets too. Let’s turn this place into Safari World.”

Although the condominium has a no-pets policy, some residents keep pets such as dogs and cats, which has caused some disturbance. The snake owner said there has been no change in the situation despite the complaints he has made to the building management, the Bangkok Post reported.

In response to the incident, the management sent a written warning and instructed the snake owner to remove the reptiles from the building.

The dog owner was fined 10,000 baht (S$395) for violating the rules, and was also ordered to remove the dog from the building.

“We apologize for this incident and request all residents to refrain from keeping pets,” said the management.

