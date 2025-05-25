Jonkie plans to cut ‘excessive’ number of City Hall employees

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The administration of Mayor-elect Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano is set to reduce the ‘excessive’ number of employees who are currently employed at the Mandaue City Hall.

Quoting documents that they acquired, Lawyer Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on said that the city now has close to 11, 000 employees, of whom only 1, 000 are holding plantilla positions or considered as regular employees.

Malig-on said that Ouano wanted to reduce the ‘excessive’ number of employees who are paid between P1, 000 to P9, 000 or more per month when he assumes office.

He said that Ouano wanted to instead use the allocation for salaries for the delivery of “more meaningful services.”

Malig-on, however, clarified that competent staff may be retained, and any replacements will be aligned with the direction and programs of the incoming administration.

Personnel assigned to key departments like the City Hospital, City Health Department, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), and Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) will remain “until further notice” to avoid any disruptions in their operations.

“Ato i-determine nga kaning tanan nagtrabaho ba gyud kaha ni in relation sa pang-gobyerno? I-rationalize ang gidaghanon sa pag hire based on skills, competence, kinahanglan gyud,” he said.

(We will have to determine if these employees are working in relation to government operations. We will rationalize the number of those who will be hired based on their skills and competence, if they are really needed.)

Existing manpower

Malig-on, the incoming City Administrator and head of Ouano’s transition team, is currently leading a review of the city’s existing manpower.

Below is a breakdown of Mandaue City Hall’s current manpower:

• 1,080 regular employees – paid based on their corresponding salary grades

• 4,500 job order (JOs) – getting around P9,000 per month

• 452 – casuals / consultants – salary is based on skills

• 923 – clean and green program personnel – paid at least P4,500 per month

• 639 – Purok Development Office (PDO) officials – getting P4,500 per month

• 4,700 – PDO members – paid P1,000 per month

Voluntary work

Malig-on also raised a concern especially over the creation of the PDO that has over 5,000 officials and members.

He said that these individuals are paid even if they do not have clear or direct contributions to City Hall operations.

“Dili ni gamay ha, makaduda ta ba. Mao man ni gigamit nila nga makinarya sa politika ning purok. Ang nagsweldo ang City Hall. That is unfair for the rest of the Mandauehanons nga deprive sila sa budget nga unta para sa services,” said Malig-on.

(This is not a small amount, which causes us to raise a concern. They are using the puroks in politics. The salaries are coming from City Hall. That is unfair for the rest of the Mandauehanons who are deprived of budget that could have been used for the delivery of services.

In addition, Malig-on said that purok-based groups are supposed to render voluntary service. They are also expected to be self-sufficient organizations.

Social services

Malig-on said that after they reduce the existing workforce at City Hall, savings will be spent on social services.

He said that if the number of JOs is reduced by 1,000 or from 4, 500 to only 3, 500, this would translate to P108 million in savings per year, computed at P9, 000 per month per worker.

Savings could increase to P150 million or even more if they also reduce the more than 5, 000 PDO officials.

Malig-on said that savings from Personnel Services (PS) may be spent on the purchase of medicines and the much needed improvement of the Mandaue City Hospital.

For his part, Lawyer Jamaal James Calipayan, the outgoing City Administrator, encouraged the transition team not to rush into conclusions.

“I encourage the transition team to not make any conclusions yet. Perhaps their statements would be more credible after they have already assumed office. Let’s talk again in 6 months or 1 year, after the full responsibility of running a city is brought to bear upon them. Then maybe their conclusions would have some credibility. For now, let’s not be hasty. Running a city is not as easy as looking at the numbers,” said Calipayan.

