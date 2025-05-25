Torregosa, Lee rule 21K race in IPI Run 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fresh from their campaign in the ICTSI Philippine Open Athletics Championships in New Clark City, Artjoy Torregosa and Prince Joey Lee returned home and carried their momentum to dominate the 21-kilometer half marathon of the IPI Run 2025 on Sunday, May 25, at the SM Seaside City Cebu grounds.

Torregosa, representing Team Coach Arvin, and Lee, running under the Spectrum Runners Club banner, led a field of over 16,000 participants which was a turnout likely making it the biggest footrace held in Cebu so far this year, despite a heavy downpour at gunstart.

Torregosa, who recently topped the women’s 10K event at the ICTSI Philippine Open, ruled the 21K women’s division with a time of 1 hour, 25 minutes, and 51 seconds. Her teammate Michelle Zamora followed closely in second with a 1:26:28 finish, while Kay Razel Cundangan took third in 1:32:23.

Mary Rose Catamco (1:48:31) and Marry Chris Cuyos (1:53:27) completed the top five.

On the men’s side, Lee delivered a strong performance, clocking in at 1:16:18 to edge teammate Oswaldo Arcelo, who placed second in 1:17:11.

Joseph Emia finished third with a time of 1:22:13, followed by Jun Torred (1:22:20) and Ian Simbahon (1:24:42).

Lee also came into the race with momentum, having won silver in the men’s 10K event at the ICTSI Philippine Open.

In the 16K race, Asia Paraase (1:11:32) topped the women’s division, while Darwin Lucaylucay ruled the men’s side with a time of 58:55. Stephanie Cadosale (1:12:28) and Jane Cardoza (1:25:26) finished second and third, respectively, behind Paraase.

On the men’s side, Junjie Gemarino (1:01:36) placed second, followed by Edliberto Batiancila (1:13:03).

Rounding out the list of winners, Louie Jay Lastra (35:54) and Ma. Elfie Monsendo (52:08) ruled the 10K race, while Janry Pelones (16:45) and Gretchen Sambo (20:47) topped the 5K event.

