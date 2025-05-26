Nadal bids teary farewell to Roland Garros as Sabalenka races to win

By: Agence France Presse May 26,2025 - 07:30 AM

PARIS, France — Rafael Nadal said a tearful farewell as Roland Garros paid tribute to its greatest champion on Sunday, while Aryna Sabalenka got her French Open campaign up and running with an emphatic victory.

Old rivals Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray joined Nadal on Court Philippe Chatrier during a long-awaited ceremony to honour the record 14-time Roland Garros winner who retired from tennis last November after an illustrious career.

The Spaniard finished with a remarkable 112-4 win-loss record at Roland Garros, dominating the tournament since winning the title on his debut in 2005.

Nadal hung up his racquet following the 2024 Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, initially denying him an opportunity to wave goodbye to his adoring fans in Paris.

“I don’t know how to start… I’ve been playing on this court for 20 years. I suffered, I won, I lost. I have lived many emotions here on this court,” an emotional Nadal told the crowd after watching a video of his career highlights at Roland Garros.

His tally of 14 victories at a single Grand Slam appears unlikely to be beaten, with Margaret Court’s 11 Australian Open titles second on the all-time list.

“It’s been an incredible story that began back in 2004 when I came to Roland Garros for the very first time,” said Nadal.

“I could barely walk on crutches due to a foot injury. I climbed to the top of the court and looked out and couldn’t wait to play here.”

Nadal also thanked Federer, Djokovic and Murray for the roles they played in his career.

“We built amazing rivalries but I think in a good way, we fought hard for titles but were good colleagues and respected one another,” he said.

“It means a lot that you’re all here.”

Nadal then received a special trophy celebrating his French Open exploits, with a mark of his footprint carved into the clay — an eternal reminder of his accomplishments.

Nadal’s heir apparent Carlos Alcaraz will start his title defence on Monday as a slight favourite to become the first man to lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires since his compatriot’s retirement.

World number one Jannik Sinner will also be in action against Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in his first Grand Slam match since a three-month doping ban.

Lorenzo Musetti, who has reached at least the semi-finals at all three clay-court Masters events this year, continued his fine form as the highest-ranked men’s player in action on Sunday.

He won the final 11 games against German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann to complete a 7-5 6-2 6-0 victory.

“This month has been incredible. I’ve reached many of my goals,” said Musetti. “But I think the best is yet to come.”

Sabalenka, Paolini and Zheng advance

Women’s world number one Sabalenka needed just an hour to sweep aside Russian Kamilla Rakhimova.

The Belarusian kicked off the schedule under the roof on Court Philippe Chatrier with a ruthless 6-1, 6-0 win.

Sabalenka has never reached the final at Roland Garros, but the tournament appears more open than in recent years given the struggles of three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek.

The Pole has slipped to fifth in the rankings and has not reached a WTA final since lifting her fourth French Open trophy last year.

“I really feel I can do really good here,” said Sabalenka, who belted 30 winners past Rakhimova. “Super happy with the level.”

Italian Open champion Jasmine Paolini recovered from a wobble to see off Yuan Yue, winning the last four games to prevail 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

“It was tough. A bit of emotions and nerves came out. I’m happy I fought until the end. It was tough 3-2 down with a break, but I did it,” said Paolini.

Fourth-ranked Paolini, who was well beaten by Swiatek in the 2024 final, also finished runner-up at Wimbledon last year.

China’s Zheng Qinwen, winner of Olympic gold last year at Roland Garros, overcame a tough first-round assignment as she beat former finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 6-3.

“I will carry the gold medal mentality throughout the tournament,” said Zheng, the number eight seed.

Elina Svitolina eased to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Turkey’s Zeynep Sonmez as scattered showers interrupted play briefly on the outside courts before giving way to clearer skies.

