PH sees surge in summer visits from Asia-Pacific tourists

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines, known worldwide for its beaches and scenic sunsets, is becoming a more popular summer destination among its neighbors in the Asia Pacific region, according to a report by Mastercard Economics Institute.

PH gains popularity as summer hotspot among Asia-Pacific tourists

In its “Travel Trends 2025” report, the financial giant said that Cebu was the 12th most visited city this summer for travelers from Taiwan.

The province situated in Central Visayas is known for water activities like island-hopping, diving and snorkeling, in addition to cultural attractions.

Meanwhile, Manila ranked 9th for tourists from Vietnam and Taiwan. Tourists often go here to visit landmarks like Intramuros, Fort Santiago and National Museum, among others.

Overall, Mastercard noted the Philippines had seen more travelers coming from South Korea, the United States, Japan, Australia and Singapore as well.

For outbound travels, Filipinos often book flights to Tokyo and Hanoi.

“Even as economic uncertainty persists, travel remains a bright spot—driven by people seeking meaningful, value-driven experiences,” said David Mann, Mastercard chief economist at Asia Pacific.

Globally, Tokyo and Osaka are the top trending destinations for travel this summer. These were followed by Paris, Shanghai, Palma de Mallorca, Seoul, Beijing, Madrid, Rio de Janeiro and Singapore.

Completing the top 15 are Nha Trang, Reykjavik, Fukuoka, Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh.

In Asia Pacific, Mastercard noted that travelers visit their favorite destinations to dine, immerse in nature and focus on wellness.

The study, as such, observed that “destinations like Gianyar in Bali, Indonesia, known for its iconic Babi Guling spit-roasted pork, and Queenstown in New Zealand—where restaurants welcomed tourists from 44 countries in 2024—are standing out as globalized culinary hotspots.”

In addition, Mastercard said the rise of sports tourism has also contributed to travel demand, citing major events like Australian Open tennis tournament and Baseball World Series in Los Angeles.

“[Travelers] are making smarter, more intentional choices about where they go and why, with a clear shift toward more personal, purposeful journeys,” Mann concluded.