4 injured in Malubog motorcycle collision in Cebu City

By: by Paul Lauro - CDN Digital Correspondent | May 26,2025 - 12:34 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least four individuals, including welders on their way to work, were injured in a road mishap involving two motorcycles early Monday morning, May 26, in this city.

The accident occurred at around 5 a.m. in Sitio Boongon, Brgy. Malubog, a mountain barangay.

Based on initial investigations, the two motorcycles collided head-on, causing injuries to both drivers and their passengers.

A barangay tanod (village watchman) in the area, who spoke with Cebu-based radio station dyHP, said a blue motorcycle was speeding downhill toward Brgy. Babag when it crossed into the lane of a red motorcycle.

The red motorcycle was carrying welders identified as John Full Maquisa, 25, and Junil Mahilum, 30. Both reportedly came from Toledo City and were headed to Cebu City for work.

Maquisa, Mahilum, and the driver of the oncoming motorcycle are currently being treated at a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, another passenger sustained only minor injuries or bruises and declined to be taken to the infirmary.

As of this writing, the city’s traffic police continue to investigate the accident. /clorenciana

