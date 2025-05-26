cdn mobile

Cebu City drug bust: 21-year-old nabbed in Kasambagan

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital Correspondent | May 26,2025 - 01:50 PM

Several drug paraphernalia were seized 21-year-old man during buy-bust operation along President Roxas Street, Brgy. Kasambagan, Cebu City. | Contributed photo

Several drug paraphernalia were seized 21-year-old man during buy-bust operation along President Roxas Street, Brgy. Kasambagan, Cebu City.

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 21-year-old man, allegedly a supplier of party drugs, was apprehended in a buy-bust operation along President Roxas Street, Brgy. Kasambagan, Cebu City, on Saturday morning, May 24, 2025.

The suspect, identified only by his alias “Arjay,” is jobless and a resident of Brgy. Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City.

The operation was conducted by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU)-7.

During the buy-bust, authorities confiscated two pink capsules believed to be ecstasy, three sachets of suspected shabu, and a red zip-locked plastic container with a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine.

They also seized several drug paraphernalia, two ₱1,000 bills, the marked buy-bust money, and the suspect’s SUV.

According to RPDEU-7, the suspect had been under surveillance for a month after they received a tip from an informant.

Authorities said most of the suspect’s clients were both local and foreign tourists.

The suspect, however, denied ownership of the confiscated items, claiming he was merely receiving a commission from his supplier.

Authorities are now preparing charges against the suspect for violating Sections 5, 11, and 12, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165. /clorenciana

