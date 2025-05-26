Minor used as drug courier rescued in Mandaue drug bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 14-year-old boy was rescued while his uncle was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City, on Monday, May 26, 2025.

The minor and his 31-year-old uncle are both residents of Kimba, Talisay City.

The operation was conducted by the Subangdaku Police Station, headed by its chief, Major Jonathan Taneo.

Based on the investigation, the uncle had been using the minor as a courier in his illegal drug activities.

During the operation, police confiscated eight sachets of suspected illegal drugs from the uncle, with an estimated value of ₱272,000. A sachet of suspected illegal drugs was also recovered from the minor.

The minor’s parents are reportedly separated, and he had been placed under the custody of his uncle.

Authorities also said the minor had allegedly been using illegal drugs.

The 14-year-old has since been turned over to social workers from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), while the uncle is now under the custody of the Subangdaku Police Station.

He will face charges for violating Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. /clorenciana

