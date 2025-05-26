Lite edges out Premium, captures CABC 2nd Mortabond Cup title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lite emerged as the champions of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) 2nd Mortabond Cup after escaping with a hard-fought 71-68 victory over Premium in the title match held Sunday, May 25, at the Benedicto College gymnasium.

Mark Bajenting played the hero’s role for Lite, delivering a massive double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds, along with three assists, a steal, and a block. Carlos Baltar contributed 15 points, while Jonas Panerio chipped in 11 to help seal the championship.

On the other side, Michael Cinco led all scorers with 23 points, adding three rebounds, one steal, and one assist. Chester Hinagdanan tallied a double-double of his own with 15 points and 13 rebounds, while Pido Sanchez added 11, but their efforts fell short in the end.

The game featured four lead changes and three deadlocks, with Lite staging a comeback after trailing by 10 points, 52-62, entering the final quarter.

Lite took over in the fourth, outscoring Premium 19-6 in the period to complete the rally and claim the crown.

They dominated the paint with a 40-34 advantage and capitalized on second-chance opportunities, 13-8. Premium, meanwhile, relied heavily on its bench, which outscored Lite’s reserves, 45-33.

In the battle for third place, Mortaseal secured a 78-64 win over EZ Bond behind Kurt Damandaman’s 20-point performance. Jhazriel Jumola added a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds to help Mortaseal clinch the podium finish.

Teammates Jolas Lastimosa and Reddick Palmitos also contributed in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Kim Rebosura led EZ Bond in the loss with 20 points.

