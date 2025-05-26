Johnro, Kinsman hold AEBC top spots as elims wind down

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the elimination round of the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) 8th Corporate Cup nears its close, Johnro Electrical and Kinsman Engineering continue to hold firm at the top of the standings after notching hard-fought wins over the weekend at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus gymnasium.

Johnro Electrical remained undefeated at 8-0 after edging out Avantrac, 73-69. Ian Manalili and Paulo Munez led the charge with 18 points each, helping Johnro tighten its grip on the No. 1 spot. The loss dropped Avantrac to third place with a 6-2 record.

Meanwhile, Kinsman Engineering stayed close behind at 7-1 following a narrow 84-81 win over Buildrite. Ivan Mark Deo delivered a stellar performance with 28 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and a block. Despite big games from Michael Cinco and John Buhawe, who scored 21 points each, Buildrite slid to 4-4, tied for fourth.

Lite Panel also came out on top, defeating Phelps Dodge, 73-61. Both teams now share identical 4-4 records and are tied at No. 5. Tristan Cabrera sparked Lite Panel’s win with 31 points and seven rebounds.

In another matchup, EGS Surveying took down Island Paints, 80-64, behind Daffyd Tallido’s 21-point effort. The win lifted EGS to 3-4 at No. 7, while Island Paints fell to 2-6, sitting at 11th.

Lastly, Rural Bank of Rizal outdueled Dwightsteel, 63-58, with Arnel Cordero and Michael Neri leading the team with 13 points each. Bank of Rizal earned their third win in seven games, while Dwightsteel absorbed their fifth defeat in eight outings.

