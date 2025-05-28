Stories That Shaped Us: Filinvest group celebrates 70 years with real stories of dreams realized  

As the Filinvest Group marks its 70th year, it turns the spotlight on the people whose lives have been transformed by the opportunities, communities, and possibilities made real through the Group’s journey.

As one of the Philippines’ leading conglomerates, Filinvest is taking a meaningful turn inward—not just looking at milestones measured in square meters, financial reports, or market value, but in dreams achieved, lives touched, and stories shaped.

Across Filinvest’s diverse sectors—from real estate and banking to hospitality and power—are thousands of individuals whose dreams found fertile ground to grow. Some began with humble beginnings. Others found love in unexpected places. But all of them share one thing: their stories are now part of the legacy that Filinvest has passionately strengthened over the decades.

From a Resort Moment to a Lifetime of Love

For Miss Earth 2008 Karla Henry, a professional engagement turned into something far more life-changing.

In 2011, during the opening of the Aum Spa at Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan, Karla met Rico Ammann, a foreign guest whose quiet charm and warmth matched the tranquil energy of the island. Their connection was immediate. From conversations shared in serene corners of the resort to memories made in sun-drenched spaces, the bond deepened through the years.

In 2018, the couple exchanged vows in a beachfront ceremony at Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay, surrounded by family, friends, and the same island charm that brought them together. It was a moment that came full circle—love found, nurtured, and sealed in a place that had become part of their story.

“There was something about Crimson that made it feel like the beginning of something bigger. And it was,” Karla shares.

Believing Before the Spotlight: Carlos Yulo’s Journey

For Filipino gymnast and world champion Carlos Yulo, the journey to greatness was never paved with ease—but with sacrifice, focus, and support from those who believed in him long before he became a household name.

“Na-in love talaga ako sa gymnastics nung bata pa ako. Parang magic panoorin ‘yung galaw, ‘yung control—doon ako nahila,” he shared. “Pero habang lumalim ako sa sport, doon ko naramdaman ‘yung bigat ng training. Repetition, discipline, sacrifice—‘yun talaga ang puhunan.”

Through it all, Carlos found an early partner in EastWest, who supported him even before his Olympic and international wins. With the help of EastWest Priority, Carlos learned how to manage his earnings, plan his finances, and secure his future—while still focusing fully on his sport.

“EastWest helped me plan ahead. Ang pinaka-na-appreciate ko, I can be myself. Kapag may tanong ako—kahit sobrang basic—they explain everything in simple terms,” he said.

“EastWest believed in me even before sumikat ako. Hindi nila ako trinato base sa achievements—pinakita nila na seryoso sila tumulong, kahit nagsisimula pa lang ako.”

Filinvest celebrates the inspiring journey of world-class gymnast Carlos Yulo, whose story of grit and growth reflects the dreams the company proudly supports.

Today, with medals under his belt and new milestones still ahead, Carlos remains driven by the same dream—with a deeper purpose.

“Hindi pa rin tapos ang story ko. Gusto ko pang sumali sa mas maraming competitions, dala ang pangalan ng Pilipinas. Gusto ko rin ipakita sa mga kabataang atleta na posible ‘to,” he added.

A Taste of Home and Heritage: Julita Urbina and the Parilya Story

Long before Cebu’s culinary landscape flourished, Julita “Lita” Urbina had a vision—to bring traditional Filipino food to more people, served with warmth and heart.

That vision started as a modest carenderia and blossomed into a beloved restaurant empire, including Café Laguna, Lemon Grass, and the waterfront gem Parilya, which was the first tenant at Il Corso—Filinvest’s iconic retail development in Cebu.

“Parilya is very proud and happy to be Il Corso’s first mall tenant, showing our strong belief in its bright future,” Lita shared. “This milestone and legacy underscore our commitment to creating exceptional community experiences in this lively and thriving mall.”

With Filinvest providing the space and vision for a vibrant retail and dining destination, Parilya flourished as a beacon of Filipino cuisine and Cebuano pride.

“It’s not just about serving food—it’s about sharing heritage,” Lita added. “Filinvest gave us a space where our story could grow, where we could welcome the community with something familiar, comforting, and proudly local.”

The Stories Behind the Success

These stories—of love sparked in a resort, dreams nurtured through early support, and heritage celebrated on the shores of Cebu—are just a few of the many that shape Filinvest’s 70-year journey. They are living proof that the company’s impact is not only measured in the cities and townships it has developed, but in the lives it has helped uplift.

Filinvest continues to honor these personal milestones and everyday triumphs. Because beyond the headlines, the data, and the numbers—it’s the stories like Karla’s, Carlos’s, and Lita’s that remind us what it truly means to enable Filipino dreams.

