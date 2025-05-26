Remulla to ask ICC if PH consul could administer Duterte’s oath

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla will ask the International Criminal Court (ICC) if the Philippines can send a consul to swear in former President Rodrigo Duterte as Davao City mayor.

“We recognize the victory of former President Duterte. The Commission on Elections declared him the mayor. He was proclaimed a day after the elections. “What I will do is, I will notify the ICC if our consul can go there so that he can take his oath. He needs to take the oath to assume office,” Remulla said in an interview in Quezon City on Monday.

Duterte was arrested and brought to the ICC in The Hague, Netherlands last March to face allegations of crimes against humanity committed during his anti-drug campaign.

Despite this, Duterte won more than 662,000 votes over his rival Karlo Nograles’ 80,000.

Davao Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte, son of the former president, will serve as acting mayor during his father’s absence, according to Remulla.

