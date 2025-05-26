Cebu’s young weightlifters take spotlight in Palaro demo event

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Even as a demonstration sport, weightlifting is making a strong comeback at the Palarong Pambansa 2025 in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte — and Cebu City is right at the heart of it.

A solid lineup of promising lifters from Cebu, many of them varsity athletes from the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, will compete in the demo event as it returns to the national stage after decades of absence.

Leading the Cebu delegation are Batang Pinoy 2024 gold medalist Alberto Bacaro Jr., Princess Jian Niña Villamor, Princess Angel Ando, Kirk Kleitzkho Abala, Alex Daniel Buanghog, Sandrie Kyle Agot, and Esmundo Vironica, a team filled with rising talents.

Though not officially a medal event, weightlifting is drawing attention at this year’s Palaro.

The Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP), led by president Monico Puentevella, has long pushed for its reinstatement after it was removed from the Palaro program in 1987, according to national coach Antonio Agustin Jr.

Last year, the SWP staged a successful exhibition during the Palarong Pambansa in Cebu City to help pave the way for its return.

Among the sport’s biggest supporters is Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, who is in Laoag to witness weightlifting’s comeback on the Palaro stage.

