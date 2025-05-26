Tensions rose during Cebu province’s board session on Monday

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Things got tense during the regular session of the 16th Provincial Board (PB) on Monday, May 26, as legislators argued over the controversial proposal to add P1.2 billion to Cebu province’s budget for this year.

Instead of the usual calmness, Monday’s session witnessed heated exchanges and lengthy discussions, scenes rarely seen in an official Provincial Board gathering.

At the heart of the debate was outgoing Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia’s request to allocate an additional P1.2 billion to this year’s budget, a move that sparked concerns from the camp of incoming Gov. Pamela Baricuatro.

This time, however, some Board Members took it as an opportunity to respond to statements from lawyer Jiembo Borgonia of the 3rd District.

The entire deliberation took up approximately one hour and 17 minutes, which started with a privilege speech from Provincial Board Member Celestino ‘Tining’ Martinez III who defended the legislative body and at the same time, took a swipe at Borgonia.

“Mr. Chair, I find it disheartening that at a time when we should be united to ensure a smooth transition for the incoming administration, this court is being questioned and doubts are being cast upon our proceedings — and ultimately, against this institution,” Martinez said.

Supplemental Budget

To recall, Borgonia openly opposed Garcia’s move for a supplemental appropriation, and even questioned its intention. But for some members of the Provincial Board, his stance only ‘placed the legislative body under bad light.’

Other Board Members who joined Martinez in defending the PB and criticizing Borgonia were Soco and Victoria Corominas-Toribio, the latter being the majority floor leader.

Corominas-Toribio, in particular, pointed out that the outgoing 3rd District Board Member could have consulted with his fellow lawmakers first before going to the media to express his concerns.

“He has been doing his rounds of interviews but has failed to convey his misgivings to us, his colleagues. And since he is talking about ethics here, the most prudent and ethical thing to do would have been to wait for the supplemental budget to be calendared and exhaust all his objections during the deliberation of the said budget,” she said.

For his part, Borgonia stood by with his earlier statements.

“I do not know what is the intention of my colleagues, maybe that is to get back at me; whatever. Well, I will be the recipient of the punching bag, Mr. Chair,” he added.

Smooth and transparent transition

Last week, the PB held a special session after receiving Garcia’s proposal for a P1.2 billion Supplemental Budget. However, they failed to hold a deliberation since they did not reach a quorum.

Monday’s session ended with Corominas-Toribio reminding all members of the PB, both incoming and outgoing, to always uphold professionalism.

The PB also promised the public that they will fulfill their tasks of ensuring a ‘smooth and transparent transition’ this June 30.

