Incoming administration questions SK vehicle donation

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The incoming city administration under Mayor-elect Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano is raising concerns over the proposed donation of vehicles to 15 Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairpersons.

Incoming city administrator Atty. Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on said during a press conference on Sunday, May 25, that the donation is being pushed just weeks before the current administration leaves office. He pointed out that the vehicles were already turned over to the SK chairpersons in November 2024, yet the legal donation process is only being carried out now.

“This action should be carefully studied, with due respect to the Office of the Mayor,” Malig-on said. “Let’s also give serious consideration to the incoming mayor, because these are city assets—not assets of the mayor. These are not cheap vehicles; these are new and valuable assets. If the plan was to donate them, why wasn’t it done earlier?”

The proposed donation was included in the agenda of the Sangguniang Panlungsod’s session on Monday, May 26. The vehicles were given to SK chairpersons from 15 barangays: Paknaan, Labogon, Looc, Maguikay, Casuntingan, Subangdaku, Basak, Casili, Banilad, Bakilid, Tingub, Cubacub, Cabancalan, Canduman, and Tawason. These SK officials are said to be allies of the current city administration.

Malig-on said the timing of the donation raises questions about the real motive behind it. He added that it limits the incoming administration’s ability to decide how city resources should be used.

He also pointed out that SK officials may not have the legal or financial capacity to maintain the vehicles. “Under current laws, SK funds cannot be used to hire drivers or pay for fuel and repairs. So how will they manage these vehicles once the city stops covering those expenses?” he asked.

Malig-on believes the donation is not appropriate at this time and suggested that some city hall offices are in greater need of vehicles.

Councilor Joel Seno, an ally of Mayor-elect Ouano, also questioned the timing. “If this was truly for the benefit of the SK, the donation could have been done months ago,” he said.

“Out of delicadeza, why dispose of city property when you’re about to step down and a new administration is about to take over? Why now? Is it to prevent the incoming administration from deciding how to use these vehicles?” Seno added.

The Sangguniang Panlungsod has not yet made a decision on the donation. The proposal is still under review by the Committee on Laws, which is expected to issue a recommendation soon.

