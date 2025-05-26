Heber Alqueza captures first SUGBU Shootout Tournament title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Heber Alqueza finally broke through with his first championship after ruling the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Shootout Tournament on Sunday, May 25, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Leisure and Bowling Center.

Alqueza, the son of SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza, tallied 200 pinfalls in the final round to outscore Luis Cajes, who finished with 183, and Feben Landazabal, who rolled 180 to place third.

The win was particularly meaningful for Alqueza, as it marked his first title in the tournament.

It also came as a rare feat from a Division A bowler where competitors, including Alqueza, play with no handicap advantage as they serve as the most elite bowlers for SUGBU.

In the four-game qualifying round, Alqueza posted 813 pinfalls to secure the top seed heading into the finals.

He edged out John Gasataya, who placed second with 804 pinfalls, while Danny Sabang came in third with 782.

Cajes topped Division B with a strong 841-pinfall performance, while Landazabal led Division C with 661, earning both bowlers their spots in the final round.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP