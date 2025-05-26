IM Kim Steven Yap rules CEPCA President’s Cup chess tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap was crowned champion of the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (CEPCA) President’s Cup 2025 on Sunday, May 25, at Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

IM Yap, who recently helped the Toledo Xignex Trojans win the title in the PCAP All-Filipino Conference, nearly had a flawless campaign, scoring 8.5 points after nine rounds of intense woodpushing action.

With his victory, IM Yap pocketed the P10,000 champion’s purse. Claiming second place was Michael Pinar with 7.5 points, followed by National Master (NM) Rogelio Enriquez Jr., who also tallied 7.5 points. Pinar took home P5,000, while NM Enriquez Jr. received P3,000.

However, Pinar edged Enriquez for second place by virtue of higher tiebreak points, relegating the latter to third.

IM Yap won his matches against Manuel Zosimo Ozoa, Romualdo Muralla, Joel Pacuribot, NM Enriquez Jr., Richard Natividad, and Ronald Ganzon. His only draw came in the final round against Pinar, denying him a clean sweep.

Chris Aldritz Pondoyo secured fourth place, while Joel Pacuribot landed in fifth, both finishing with 7.0 points.

Rounding out the top 10 were Arje Villarin (7.0), Arena Grand Master (AGM) Venancio Loyola Jr. (7.0), Edelyn Vosotros (7.0), John Dave Lavandero (6.5), and Richard Natividad (6.5), respectively.

All the aforementioned woodpushers received cash prizes, along with the 11th to 15th placers and special awardees of this annual tournament organized by CEPCA, Cebu’s premier chess organization.

