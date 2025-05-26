UBECMANIAC off to a hot start in CrossFire PH Masters 2025

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Fresh from their recent trip to China, UBECMANIAC was off to a hot start in the CrossFire Philippines Masters 2025 (CF PH Masters 2025) Group Stage as they swept Team Secret on Sunday, May 25.

The Cebuano favorites defeated Team Secret in swift 2-0 fashion during the second day of the opening week of the CF PH Masters 2025.

Right from the start, UBECMANIAC showed their dominance as they punished Team Secret, 10-3, on Eagle Eye 2.0 — a map chosen by Team Secret.

UBECMANIAC stepped on the gas pedal early, racing to an 8-1 lead in the first half. They then played only four more rounds to finish the job and secure the first game.

With a sweep within reach, UBECMANIAC clinched the series by taking their own map pick, Black Widow, with a 10-8 scoreline.

The game on Black Widow was close, but UBECMANIAC persevered. The Cebuanos led the first half, ending it 5-4 in their favor.

However, Team Secret refused to go down without a fight, tying the game at 8-8 after 16 rounds. Fortunately for the hometown heroes, UBECMANIAC secured back-to-back round wins to close out the game and sweep the series.

With their first series win, UBECMANIAC now sits atop the group stage standings of the CrossFire Philippines Masters 2025.

As the lone non-Chinese team that reached the quarterfinals of the CrossFire Asian Champions League 2025 — where they eliminated Chinese first seed KINGZERO-eSports before falling to second-seeded Evolution Power — UBECMANIAC is considered one of the favorites to win the CF PH Masters 2025.

Trailing UBECMANIAC, EVOS Esports, Execration, and Gaon Gaming are all tied for second place in the group stage standings, each with 2-1 series wins.

Meanwhile, the Cebu x Davao squad Team Acceptance — led by former TNC Mactan player HECK — finds itself near the bottom of the standings after losing their first matchup against Execration, 1-2.

