Abante Bohol denies adopting guest candidate in May elections

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Abante Bohol, a provincial coalition of political parties led by reelected Governor Erico Aris Aumentado, has clarified that they did not field a guest candidate in the May 12 elections.

Stephen Rances, the group’s campaign manager, said that there was no truth to reports that they adopted Mutya Tirol-Macuno as candidate for Provincial Board Member in the first district of Bohol.

Tirol-Macuno, a medical doctor and former chief of the Celestino Gallares Medical Center, won her bid in the midterm elections.

“Doc Mutya Tirol was not a guest candidate of Abante Bohol. She was not adopted nor endorsed by the coalition at any point during the campaign,” Rances said in a statement.

Aumentado, Abante Bohol’s leader, is yet to comment on the issue as he is still on a foreign trip.

Misleading

Rances, for his part, said that they only supported their group members in the elections contrary to reports that they adopted Tirol-Macuno, the reason why one of their candidates, Willy Ramasola, lost his bid.

He said reports that they adopted Tirol-Macuno was “misleading.”

Rances said that Abante Bohol supported Goldie Herrera, Lucille Lagunay, and Ramasola as candidates for Provincial Board Member in the first district of their province. Their names also appeared on their group’s sample ballots.

“Only these three were recognized and supported by the coalition,” Rances said.

Among their three candidates, only Lagunay won in the election. The two other winners were Tirol-Macuno, an independent candidate, and Atty. Benjie Arcamo, who won a second term in the PB.

“We respect the outcome of the elections and congratulate all winners. However, we feel it is necessary to correct any misinformation suggesting that we had a guest candidate in the First District. That is simply not true,” Rances added.

