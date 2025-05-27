Cebu-bound passenger nabbed at NAIA over bomb joke

By: Jason Sigales - Reporter / @jasonsigalesINQINQUIRER.net May 27,2025 - 06:00 AM

MANILA, Philippines — A 48-year-old male passenger bound for Cebu was arrested at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 after making a bomb joke aboard a commercial flight.

In a statement on Monday, the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP AVSEG) said the incident took place last Sunday.

“The passenger reportedly made a comment suggesting the presence of a grenade inside his bag as it was being stowed in the overhead bin. A member of the cabin crew immediately reported the statement to airline and airport security personnel,” AVSEG said.

“Following standard operating procedures, the aircraft was isolated while thorough bomb detection procedures were conducted. No explosive or incendiary materials were found, and the aircraft was subsequently declared safe for departure,” the police added.

According to the AVSEG, the suspect was taken into the custody of the Naia Police Station 3 for further legal proceedings.

Bomb jokes are punishable under Presidential Decree No. 1727, which declares it unlawful to maliciously disseminate false information or make willful threats about bombs, explosives, or similar destructive devices./mr

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP