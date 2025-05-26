cdn mobile

Magnitude 5 earthquake hits Davao Occidental

By: Ma. Cristina Arayata - Philippine News Agency May 26,2025 - 11:18 PM

Magnitude 5 earthquake hits Davao Occidental. Screengrab from Phivolcs Facebook

MANILA – A magnitude 5 earthquake hit Davao Occidental on Monday night.

The tectonic earthquake struck 91 kilometers southeast of Sarangani Island at 6:48 p.m. It was 82 km deep.

There was no reported intensity, which is the traditional way of knowing the intensity based on reports of people who felt the earthquake, as of this writing.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded instrumental intensity I in Malungon and Alabel, Sarangani.

Instrumental intensity, on the other hand, is measured using an intensity meter that measures ground acceleration.

Meanwhile, Phivolcs said aftershocks are possible, but the magnitude 5 earthquake is unlikely to cause damage. (PNA)

