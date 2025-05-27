Anak ni Jinggoy Estrada nialma sa nisulti nga deserve siya nga makulata

Lain-laing mga komento ang nabasa sa social media kabahin ni Julian Estrada, ang anak nina Senador Jinggoy Estrada aug ni Precy Vitug-Ejercito, nga gikulata niadtong Mayo 24 sa Boracay nga kauban ang iyang ig-agaw nga si Jefferly Vitug.

Daghan nga istorya-istorya gikan sa mga netizen ug tungod anak si Julian og senador, mao nga bisan unsa na lang ang mga gitabi nila kabahin sa maong hitabo.

Nakaangkon og head and face injuries si Julian ug gipost ni niya sa Facebook account niya sa Mayo 26, ang iyang picture nga dunay samad duol sa mata.

Base sa nigawas nga mga balita kay gikan sa bar ang manag-agaw ug padung na sila mouli mga alas 2 sa kaadlawon, sa dihang gisundan sila sa mga pipila ka mga lalaki ug dayon gikulata.

Nilupad dayon padung Boracay ang amahan ni Julian nga si Senador Jinggoy para mahibaw-an ang mga detalye sa nahitabo ug dayon ni-file og reklamo batok sa mga nagpasakit sa anak niya ug sa pag-umangkon niya.

Pagkahuman sa imbestigasyon ug pagpasaka og reklamo sa aktor ug politiko, diha lang niistorya si Julian kung unsa gyod ang nahitabo pinaagi sa iyang Facebook account, gabii, mga pasado alas onse.

Gibuhat daw ni ni Julian para mainsakto ang mga nigawas nga mga balita nga mga sayop kuno ug gihukman kuno dayon ni sa mga netizen.

Mao ni ang post sa ulitawo, “To set the record straight.. there was no fight. it was an unprovoked attack. Jelo and I were already walking away from a peaceful night, heading home, when one of them walked up, said a few words and threw the first punch.

“What followed wasn’t a scuffle, it was a group jumping and yet people online were so quick to say ‘deserved,’ ‘buti nga,’ funny how loud people get when they’re hiding behind screens… twisting a story they weren’t even there for.

“This wasn’t some bar fight. We weren’t looking for trouble and we sure as hell didn’t start any but it’s easier I guess for strangers to believe the version that fits their bias.

“It’s easier to hate than to ask what really happened so before you speak on someone else’s pain, make sure you know the truth because what you say says more about you than it ever will about me.

“To everyone who checked in, messaged or simply kept it real, thank you. your support didn’t go unnoticed. I’m taking time to rest and move forward. That’s all there is to it.”

Gibasa sa Bandera ang mga komento sa FB post ni Julian ug kasagaran positibo hinuon ug hapit tanan kay nisulti nga magpaayo siya dayon.

Samtang, nipost pod sa iyang FB account si Precy gabii nga niingon nga giatake kuno sa 3 ka lalaki ang iyang anak ug pagumangkon ug hinaut pa unta maasikaso ang gipasaka nga kaso batok sa 3 ka suspetsado.

Matud pa niya, “My son Julian and my nephew Jelo. We were in Boracay, hoping for a peaceful, relaxing vacation, but early Saturday morning, they were unexpectedly attacked by three young men who are reportedly connected to public figures.

“As a mother and aunt, I feel upset and frustrated. Julian and Jelo are kind, respectful, and humble people—never troublemakers. It’s heartbreaking that they were hurt, especially after Julian greeted those young men with a smile. They don’t deserve this kind of violence!!!

“Thankfully, Julian and Jelo are now safe, and charges have been filed. We trust the authorities will do their job and ensure justice. I hope this incident reminds everyone how important it is to create a safer environment for all.

“This has been a shocking experience for all of us. Violence is never the answer, and I hope those responsible reflect on what they did! We’re committed to seeking justice and hoping steps are taken to keep everyone safe in the future (praying hands emoji).”

Anyway, nainterview namo si Julian sa mediacon sa pelikula nga “Relaks, It’s Just Pag-Ibig” ug dayon namatngonan namo nga nga matinahuron kini ug di kaayo kusog ang tingog kung moistorya ang ulitawo, apan igo ra gyod nga madunggan ang iyang tanan nga giistorya sa press.

Nahimamat namo og balik si Julian sa usa ka balay sa usa ka common friend sa Bandera ug tinuod gyod nga matinahuron kini tungod sa dihang naabot sila kay gigreet dayon sa mga tawo nga nahimamat niya.

Natan-aw namo si Julian nga distansiya og layo ug madungog nako ang mga giistoryahan nila ug mopahiyom kini kung dunay kataw-anan nga giistorya.

Unsa man gani ang rason sa tulo ka lalaki nga nagpasakit ni Julian ug sa iyang ig-agaw, feeling sa Bandera nga gitripan lang gyod silang manag-agaw.